Kaley Cuoco's Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey Claims He'd NEVER HEARD OF Big Bang Theory Before They Dated!

WHA?! Do y’all buy this? Is it even possible??

Kaley Cuoco is obviously Tom Pelphrey‘s whole world these days. The couple have been together just over a year, but they’ve been moving at light speed! They welcomed their first child in March and seem like they’re already one another’s happy ending.

But according to Tom, before they started dating, he basically had NO IDEA WHO SHE WAS!

The Love & Death actor told W Magazine in an interview published Tuesday that he “hadn’t seen Kaley in anything” before they met at the Season 4 premiere of Ozark back in April 2022. He claimed:

“Look, I live in a cave. Before I met Kaley, I was living in upstate New York, on a dirt road, in the middle of the woods, without much Wi-Fi. She’s brought me into modern times.”

OK, he lived in a cave while starring on Cinemax and Netflix shows? Hmm…

Anyway, while he was living this caveman life, he says he didn’t even KNOW she was on a show named The Big Bang Theory, much less had he seen it. You know, despite it being the most-watched show on TV for a hot minute.

Related: Meghan Markle & Suits Are Netflix’s Biggest Hit Ever??

Not only that, he didn’t even find out about it until a hilarious sitcom-style misunderstanding! He told the mag:

“Matter of fact, when I first brought Kaley to New Jersey to meet my family and friends, my mom’s partner — who apparently was a Big Bang Theory fan — was there, and he kept calling her Penny. I had no clue what was going on. So I pulled Kaley aside, like, ‘I’m sorry, I don’t understand what’s happening. Why does he keep calling you Penny?’ She’s like, ‘That’s my character in The Big Bang Theory. I was completely unaware.”

We guess it took a while for the Penny to drop! LOLz!

But in all seriousness… WHAT?! He means to tell us he saw a gal from across the room at his New York City and fell in love, having no idea she spent 12 years on one of the most popular shows ever on TV?

He’s at least seen the show now, probably at his mom’s partner’s insistence! He noted:

“I’ve watched a few episodes with her since, and, obviously, she’s fantastic.”

Well, gosh, we HOPE he feels that way!

This is such a wild claim! We guess it’s possible, but really, just… If a short order cook or a brain surgeon said they’d never heard of Big Bang, sure, but… the man is an actor! On TV! We mean… really??

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Did Kaley really find the one guy in her entire industry who didn’t know who she was before meeting?

[Image via Warner Bros/YouTube/Tom Pelphrey/Instagram.]