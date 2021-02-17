ICYMI: Kaley Cuoco's Ex Johnny Galecki Responds To Her Calling Life Before Husband 'Boring'

Kaley Cuoco accidentally threw some shade at one of her exes!

The 35-year-old Big Bang Theory alum attempted to post a sweet Valentine’s Day tribute to her husband, Karl Cook but instead, slightly offended her ex and former co-star Johnny Galecki. YIKES!

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the actress shared a pic of herself and Karl, smooching with their masks on, jokingly writing:

“Happy 5 years to the weirdest person I know! I don’t remember a moment before you entered my life… what a boring life that must have been! I love you, @mrtankcook!”

Now, this would have been super sweet if it weren’t for the minor detail that Kaley previously dated Johnny for two years while they were on the CBS sitcom. So, is she implying that their relationship was nothing but a drag?! That could be some tea, right there.

Obviously, the 45-year-old actor noticed and had to respond with a simple “um,” subtly hinting at their time together. To which, the Flight Attendant star reacted with a plain, “LOL.” While Johnny didn’t appreciate the dig in her romantic caption, her professional equestrian hubby, however, did, replying:

“This is the only way I want to kiss from now on!!! I love you so much, honey!”

Cute! You know, at least someone enjoyed it.

Later on, the producer shared a screenshot of her text exchange with the ex-flame, which included an article about his short comment. Take a look (below):

Too funny!

As we said, it could have been some gossip but happy to see they can poke fun at it!

In case you didn’t know, the former couple played on-screen lovers Penny and Leonard in the 12 season comedy series, which lasted from 2006 to 2016. In November 2020, Kaley opened up to Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast that the two dated during the first two seasons of the show.

“We got together and just fell mad for each other for about two years. But then we broke up. Luckily, Johnny and I came out of it so brilliantly. We’re closer today than we ever were.”

Glad they were able to maintain a friendship! It must have made filming with each other for another nine years SO much easier.

She eventually married tennis player Ryan Sweeting in 2013, but the duo later divorced in 2016. Then, in 2018, Kaley and Karl tied the knot. The leading lady and her horse-riding beau celebrate their second anniversary in June 2020, posting some touching tributes to one another on their Insta accounts. At the time, Kaley wrote:

“Happy 2 year anniversary my darling @mrtankcook!! How did I get so lucky? You are the coolest, weirdest, funniest, smartest, kindest, calmest, silliest, veggie growing, bunny wrangling, doggie rescuing, horse-loving, beer/bourbon connoisseur, who loves and supports every move I make. I LOVE YOU and I LOVE US!!!!!”

Karl opted for a humorous approach, writing:

“By golly has it really been two since our wedding @kaleycuoco!! Feels like only a few moments! I can’t wait for every moment year decade to come, I love you like crazy”

Love it!

What do you think about Johnny and Kaley’s little Insta interaction? Let us know in the comments (below)!

