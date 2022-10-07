Kanye West Calls Gigi Hadid A 'Privileged Karen' After Her Critique Of His White Lives Matter Stunt!

Kanye West has had enough of Gigi Hadid‘s criticism.

The supermodel slammed West earlier this week following his “White Lives Matter” stunt at Paris Fashion Week. The 27-year-old model took issue with Ye’s political statement as well as his post-show criticism of fashion journalist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.

As Perezcious readers will recall, Gigi slammed Ye for his mean-spirit call-out of the Vogue contributor, telling him he didn’t have a “percentage” of her intellect. Now the Jesus Walks rapper is turning his ire on all the women who have called him out.

Ye posted a screenshot to his Instagram account of a comment Gigi made on another post on the site. In her initial message, the supermodel slammed the rapper for his alleged treatment of the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh.

Gigi also claimed Virgil “loved” Karefa-Johnson, implying the recently departed designer would have taken her side in this ongoing feud with Ye:

“Finally…. ! Thank u ! Even people who knew him for a percentage of the time knew kanye did not treat V like a friend. ++ V LOVED GKJ. ….. He’s watching!”

Kanye did not like that one bit.

The Life of Pablo rapper stepped up with a screenshot of Gigi’s comment and made a new post very early on Friday morning.

Ye chose to type in ALL CAPS, first writing:

“IM NOT FINNA GET RAN OVER BY HOLLYWOOD AGAIN”

Then, he made things personal with Gigi.

He called the model a “privileged Karen” who was “born with a silver spoon” in her mouth. He also called her “a zombie” and, bizarrely, slammed Hadid for not speaking up when “my child was kidnapped on her birthday.” Um… what?

The full message went like this:

“GIGI YOU A PRIVILEGED KAREN YOU WERE BORN WITH A SILVER SPOON IN YOUR MOUTH YOURE A ZOMBIE YOU SPEAK UP HERE BUT DIDNT SPEAK UP WHEN MY CHILD WAS KIDNAPPED ON HER BIRTHDAY”

And you can see it in its entirety (below):

The “kidnapped” mention appears to be a reference to previous comments he’d made about daughter Chicago West‘s fourth birthday party back in January.

Ye was famously not invited to that party and, he claims, prevented from seeing Chi for the event. However, Kim Kardashian and her family members have tried (in vain) to calm Kanye’s nerves with regards to Chicago’s supposed treatment. Now, it seems like he’s looping back to that controversy as a tie-in to his beef with Gigi.

As of late Friday morning, Gigi has not responded to Ye’s commentary. He’s been extremely active on IG with this latest run, too, so no doubt there will be plenty more coming down the pike.

What do U make of his call-out here, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF with your take on Ye’s latest antics and Gigi’s attempted clap back down in the comments (below)…

