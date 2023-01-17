Pete Davidson Moved Out Of Staten Island!

So much for being the King of Staten Island!

Pete Davidson has left his iconic digs and set up camp in a brand new spot in New York City! According to The US Sun on Monday, the Saturday Night Live alum has quietly moved into a MASSIVE Brooklyn loft worth approximately $30,000 a month! Damn!

The newly-renovated pad spans street-to-street, which is about 4,500 square feet. It’s located in the elite Dumbo neighborhood, per sources. Pete’s new building has arched windows with gorgeous views of the Brooklyn Bridge and Manhattan skyline. When he wants some fresh air, he’s also got a rooftop garden to enjoy! Take a peek HERE!

Related: Brie Larson Shocks Fans With Tons Of Tattoos In Shirtless Selfie!

According to an NYC licensed realtor and real estate expert, Ben Gernandt of Compass Realty, the comedian found himself a premium spot:

“A distinctive apartment such as this in Brooklyn could easily fetch between $20,000 to $30,000 in this market. Many people may be drawn to townhomes or larger buildings, but artists tend to choose the privacy and uniqueness of under-the-radar spaces like this as opposed to something more traditional.”

He also noted the outdoor space is “certainly all the more enticing.” According to insiders, the building was purchased by its current owners in 2017. They converted the upper floors to legal apartments and there’s a commercial establishment on the ground floor. Before the unit was renovated, it was said to have two bathrooms and an in-unit washer and dryer, but we bet it is much more lavish than that now!

Related: Britney Spears Slams Claims She Was Acting ‘Manic’ At LA Restaurant

The Bodies Bodies Bodies star has already been living in the apartment for several weeks now. In fact, it’s the very pad he was spotted with his rumored new girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders outside of in late December! A neighbor who has seen Pete around the area said “everyone loves him” in the neighborhood, adding:

“He keeps to himself and doesn’t talk much, but he’s always very polite.”

Pete’s luxury Staten Island apartment was listed in December for $1.3 million, according to SI Live. Back in February, the stand-up star told NBC LX that he was moving to avoid a long commute, saying:

“I am very excited. I love Staten Island, but it takes too long to get over the bridge.”

Someone familiar with the building revealed Pete’s unit is leased through the end of the year (at the very least). Seems like this is just the beginning of a brand new chapter for the performer! Thoughts?! Sad to see him leave Staten Island?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Peacock/YouTube]