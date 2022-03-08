Is Kanye West Interested In Kim Kardashian's Ex-BFF Larsa Pippen Now?!

Kanye West just got caught looking at his ex’s former BFF’s thirst trap! But of course, this is Ye we’re talking about, so… maybe that’s exactly what he wanted?

OK, so Larsa Pippen posted the sexy pic, in which she posed in front of a mirror in lingerie, on her Instagram way back in January. If Kanye had just been looking at this one, it would have been even more salacious, tbh!

But what happened was, In Touch Weekly used the pic on their own IG feed in a story about the Real Housewives of Miami star denying she got a “Brazilian butt lift.” It was that post that Kanye liked — you can still go check for yourself as of this writing.

So the question is… WTF is Ye doing here?! He’s liking a pic of his ex’s ex best friend??

The Jesus Walks rapper has been so focused on ex Kim Kardashian the past couple months, everything about his love life has seemed very pointedly about her. He gave Julia Fox a She’s All That makeover but with Kim K’s Balenciaga looks then moved on to full-on lookalike Chaney Jones. We’ve heard both of those were more “stunt” than sentiment.

So what’s up with this little subtle social media wink at Larsa?! Is he into her? Is he interested because he sees her as something of Kim’s?? The next step in his dating show? He must know Kim is going to see!

For those who haven’t been keeping up, Scottie Pippen‘s ex recently opened up her feud with Kim, saying:

“I don’t even know what happened. I was best friends with [Kim] and I love her and I love Kanye and I just was the person who was stuck in the middle. I took a beating because I was the friend that was basically there and saw everything and that basically was the demise of our relationship. I knew too much, I was a problem and so whatever. That’s kind of what happened.”

But just last month she told UsWeekly the old pals were “in a really good place” and have since “apologized to each other” for their falling out.

Man, if she thought they’d be friends again, this certainly might take the wind out of those sails! Because it kind of feels like she’s going to be “stuck in the middle” of Kim and Kanye once again if she isn’t careful!

What do YOU think of Ye liking Larsa’s pic??

