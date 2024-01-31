Kanye West Making Kids 'Huge Priority' After Moving Back To LA!

Kanye West is ready for some family time.

Amid all the jet-setting with wifey Bianca Censori, lately, the 46-year-old rapper hasn’t seen much of his four children — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Though some of the little ones did briefly join him in Dubai and Italy in the past few months, it still hasn’t been as much quality time as he would like. But things appear to have changed since moving back to Los Angeles!

An insider for The Sun said Kanye is making his kids a “priority” since returning to California. In fact, the Yeezy designer has been doing the school runs and seeing them up to four times a week now! The source explained:

“Ye was traveling for months and did make an effort to fly his kids out to see him, but he’s made them a huge priority since coming back. At the minute he’s seeing them up to four times a week, he’s even doing the school run sometimes. The swap over is at an old office in Calabasas and the kids are brought over with a nanny, and they spend time with their dad.”

It’s true. We have seen Kanye with the kids a lot lately! He was spotted with the children and Bianca at the Lakers game on Christmas. Then, the Stronger artist attended several basketball games with Kim to support Saint. And North has been hanging out with Kanye one-on-one, as she seems to be helping her dad with his upcoming new music! The insider said:

“North has been busy filming with Ye for one of his music videos at a warehouse in LA after she had a verse in one of his new songs. She loves being with her dad, and Kim knows there’s no point in fighting it, she wants North to be involved in his music, as long as she knows what’s going on.”

While there is the normal “chaos” surrounding Kanye, the source insisted he’s trying to be there for the kiddos:

“His behavior is still fairly erratic, but he’s doing his best to be a dad in the middle of all of the chaos and is determined to still get his album out.”

Hopefully the kids are enjoying their time with their dad. It must have been hard for them not to see him a lot while he was away! Reactions? Let us know in the comments.

