Travis Kelce Talks ‘Terrifying Conversation’ Between His Dad & GF Taylor Swift During Kansas City Chiefs Game!

Travis Kelce wasn’t nervous about his game against the Denver Broncos! Instead, it turns out he was more worried about what his father discussed with his new girlfriend, Taylor Swift!

Last week, the 33-year-old songstress attended the Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium. She hung out with her new bestie, Brittany Mahomes, and chatted with Donna Kelce again in the suites. But what made this football game different? Taylor also talked with Ed Kelce this time! And their one-on-one conversation apparently had Travis shaking in his cleats!

During the New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast Wednesday, the 34-year-old tight end discussed the interaction between Taylor and Papa Kelce. His bro Jason Kelce broached the subject, saying:

“Papa Kelce in the spotlight. If you were watching the game, you saw something momentous happen, which was Taylor Swift talking to Ed Kelce.”

Both brothers acknowledged that hanging out with Momma Kelce is one thing. As Travis said, “It’s delightful, it’s gonna be a wonderful conversation.” But when it comes to Ed, on the other hand? The brothers pointed out he is a whole different beast! Travis explained:

“You know Dad like I know Dad. This is a terrifying conversation. I felt terrible. I felt terrible for Taylor for being in this.”

Ha! Jason agreed with Travis, saying:

“He shouldn’t be talking to Taylor Swift.”

OMG how bad is it?? The Eagles player then added:

“If you see Dad talking to anybody and you can’t hear what’s happening, who knows where that conversation’s going.”

Oh no! LOLz! Whatever Ed said obviously didn’t impact Travis’ relationship with Taylor since they went to New York City together over the weekend!

But in all seriousness, even though Papa Kelce’s conversation skills are questionable at times, Travis knows they have the “best f**king dad in the world.” Ed has even begun listening to Taylor’s music “a little more” since she’s come into the picture! We have a future Swiftie in our midst! As for what Ed and Taylor talked about? The athlete shared:

“You can see in this picture all he’s doing is just absolutely pumping her up.”

Phew! Travis finished the segment by praising Papa Kelce some more:

“Thanks Dad for not making me look bad, partner.”

Awww! You can watch the podcast episode (below):

Taylor getting along with both Papa and Momma Kelce now? This is a good sign for Travis’ relationship, Swifties! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

