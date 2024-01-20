Kanye West & Bianca Censori Spending 'Time Apart' -- He's Moved Into A Hotel!

What is going on between Kanye West and Bianca Censori?!

We’ve already heard she’s being urged by her friends to leave him. Which of course means she has good friends — because by all accounts he’s as controlling as it gets, reportedly giving her strict rules about what she can wear and whether she can speak. Gross. And we also just heard Ye found all those messages — when he was ransacking her phone in a “paranoid” rage because the amount of text messages made him think she was cheating. You know, totally healthy couple stuff.

OK, so the latest on how their relationship is going? It’s not a good sign! A source spilled to The US Sun that the Bound 2 rapper hasn’t been staying at the apartment he shares with his wife! Instead he’s been staying at a luxury hotel on the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles! The insider explained:

“Ye and Bianca are still together, but they’ve been spending a little time apart recently after a lot of traveling.”

You ever hear the saying, everything before someone says “but” doesn’t matter? Because when this insider says the man has “been holed up” at the hotel “alone” it kinda seems like a lot of smoke, you know? The source makes it clear Ye is making himself at home in his new digs away from Bianca — he’s been seen coming and going from there instead of his apartment, and “even his masseuse has been by to see him.” Uh huh.

How about his wife?? They were seen hanging out with Chris Rock as recently as Wednesday. Are they just sleeping in separate places now? The insider says:

“Bianca has been by the hotel but she is mostly at the apartment. It’s a strange set-up, but Ye changes his mind about his living situation from one day to the next, it’s hard to keep up with him.”

Well, that’s become clear enough!

The couple were inseparable for a while, almost like Bianca was on an invisible leash as he walked her around nearly nude on the streets of Italy. But after a month apart from Ye late last year, we’d heard she might have come to her senses a bit. Her loved ones back in Australia were reportedly making headway convincing her she was in a toxic relationship.

But then she joined him in Dubai, and everything went right back to the way it was — or so it seems. Now we’re not so sure! Maybe the cracks are starting to spread, and the whole thing is going to shatter soon? What do YOU think, Perezcious marriage experts?

