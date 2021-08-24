Kanye West Is Rebuilding His Childhood Home For Next Donda Listening Party!

Kanye West is heading back to the past as he moves forward with his next Donda listening party!

According to reports, the rapper is going back to his roots for the upcoming event at Chicago’s Soldier Field in the most Kanye way possible: by rebuilding his childhood home in the middle of the stadium!

The news began circulating on social media this week when pics from inside the stadium leaked, showing a replica of the home being constructed in the middle of the field. (See below).

News * Kanye is rebuilding his Chicago home in the stadium. pic.twitter.com/7G6OLuPeta — West Sub Ever (@WestSubEver) August 23, 2021

The Power hitmaker scrubbed his entire Instagram over the weekend and started uploading pics only relating to his new album. He kicked it off with a snap of the home he once shared with his late mother, Donda West, whom the album is named after.

While Donda sold the 1,600-square-foot house in 2003 for $121,000, it came back into Kanye’s hands last year when the Grammy winner bought the home back for $225,000.

Looks like Thursday’s listening party will be the most emotional yet — which hopefully means Kanye will actually drop the album afterwards like he’s been promising!

[Image via WENN]