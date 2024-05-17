Bianca Censori's Family Think Kanye West Has Been ‘Using Her’ To Promote Adult Entertainment All This Time!

It should be no surprise to anyone, but Bianca Censori’s family is not down for Kanye West’s career shift into the adult film industry! Why? They fear the rapper has been “using” the architectural designer to promote his next business venture this whole time!

Perezcious readers know that Kanye tends to parade Bianca in very skimpy outfits whenever they step out in public. Sometimes, she even goes out totally naked! Her loved ones haven’t been fans of her NSFW looks for a while. They were even concerned for her well-being! It reached the point where her own father, Leo, wanted the couple to fly to Australia so he could confront Kanye over how he dresses his daughter. However, Bianca assured her folks it was all part of her “game plan” and that she had everything under control. Reports then said the 29-year-old was a performance artist and in on the risqué ensembles! Now things have gone too far with the porn business — for both Bianca and her family!

As we previously reported, Kanye’s wife was “freaking out” and afraid he would make her star in the adult films. She’s not the only one worried! On Friday, an insider told Dailymail.com the family was willing to give the Yeezy designer a second chance after Bianca’s mom Alexandra visited the couple in March and found everything to be OK. But all of that went out the window with Kanye’s new project! The source explained:

“Bianca’s family was willing to give Kanye the benefit of the doubt after her mom’s recent visit to LA. For Bianca’s sake, they were willing to overlook his anti-Semitic remarks and inappropriate behavior. They were even trying to accept that he was not forcing Bianca to do anything. They were aware of Kanye and Bianca’s project to create and sell their own brand of clothing. But with two feminist sisters and an equally feminist mother, it is hard to rationalize or accept her involvement in this new venture.”

Not only are they upset he’s “dragging” Bianca into the business possibly, but they now feel those explicit outfits were him “using her” to promote the adult entertainment venture all this time! The insider said:

“The fact that he is dragging her into the adult film world with him and using her as a billboard already to promote sexual indecency is absolutely appalling and very worrying. They feel he has convinced her that this is a good idea because it will make them wealthier.”

Fortunately for them, Bianca doesn’t seem interested in taking part in the X-rated films! An InTouch source claimed she “wants no part of it” — and is even willing “to walk” away from Kanye! That plan should make Bianca’s family and friends happy, right? If she left the musician, it would ease all of their fears. However, the Dailymail.com insider said they’re actually worried about how the new venture could affect their marriage in the long run. They remember Kanye once claimed Kim Kardashian filed for divorce over his porn addiction, so question if going into making adult films will ruin their relationship:

“Her family and friends are aware of Kanye’s history with pornography which makes it even more concerning. What is it going to do to his marriage with Bianca? He is already using her as a walking billboard for indecency.”

Well, it sounds like the new business already impacted their marriage! She seems to have one foot out the door, especially if he even suggests her taking part in the project in any capacity! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

