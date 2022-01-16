Kanye West Says He Made It To Chicago's Birthday Party All Thanks To Travis Scott

Kanye West has some people he would like to thank for getting him into his daughter Chicago West’s birthday party.

​As you most likely know, the 44-year-old rapper went live with his frustration that he was being kept away from the 4-year-old’s bash by his estranged wife Kim Kardashian on Saturday afternoon. He said at the time:

“Y’all, I’m just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday. I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was. There’s nothing legal that’s saying that these are the kind of games that is being played. This is the kind of thing that has affected my health for the longest, and I’m just not playing … I’m taking control of my narrative this year. I’m being the father, the best father, the Ye version of a father, and I’m not finna let this happen. And we’re gonna be real-time with this – Chicago happy birthday. I love you.”

Despite reaching out to Tristan Thompson at one point, Kanye still never got the address and ended up driving around looking for the party. However, the record producer was later spotted at the event speaking with Kris Jenner in an Instagram Story posted by Travis Barker’s step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya. According to TMZ, the drama ended up being a “case of crossed signals” because Kim thought they were throwing two separate parties, with Ye picking up their little one at 4 p.m. to head to the other one. The outlet claims he spent “about two hours” at the doll-themed party, which ended up being for both Chicago and Stormi Webster, before leaving.

So how did the Stronger artist get to the shindig? Well, it turns out it was all thanks to Travis Scott. Kanye said in another IG Live video, per Hollywood Unlocked, on Saturday:

“Yo, I’m so happy right now. I just came from Chi’s party and I just gotta shout out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time and making sure that I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter to be there with the rest of the family.”

He then proceeded to shout out Corey Gamble, Kylie Jenner and Kris for helping him out after security stopped him at the door. In case you missed it, the musician complained about being denied access to Kimmy Kakes’ home by security when speaking to Hollywood Unlocked before — so we can imagine being blocked again annoyed him a little bit. He continued:

“I just saw everybody. It was, you know, Kris and Corey, and Kylie. Kylie let me in right when I got to the spot because the security, you know, stopped me, once again when I got there. It’s just a matter of just having a conversation, open dialogue and it was just, everyone just had a great time. I’m just really happy that I could be there for my children. I just want to thank everybody’s support in this situation [and] let me just calmly and legally take control of my narrative.”

So we guess Kanye plans on heading to Insta Live whenever he has an issue with something now? What are your thoughts on this drama, Perezcious readers? Do you think Kanye should have gone on Instagram Live with it? Let us know in the comments (below).

