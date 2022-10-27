Kanye West Went To Skechers Headquarters Uninvited -- And Was Turned Away Immediately!

Skechers is making it clear they want nothing to do with Kanye West amid his hateful antisemitic remarks.

As we’ve been reporting, West has been under fire for spouting some pretty awful hate speech — his racism and bigotry seems to be boundless with his “White Lives Matter” shirt and that tweet threatening Jewish people. Yeah, sickening…

In fact, brands left and right are dropping their campaigns and business agreements with the rapper due to his apparent inability to close his mouth. Balenciaga, Gap, and MRC have all cut ties with him and ceased new content being released due to his recent ramblings (although some businesses, such as the streaming giant Netflix, seem to be a little unsure where they stand).

The 45-year-old’s businesses have taken a huge hit and his net worth has plummeted amid the controversy — Adidas even announced on Tuesday they’d be moving forward with the Yeezy brand without his image or likeness! To try and make up for the loss of the brand, though, the Donda musician had his own ideas…

According to a source for TMZ, Ye decided to go to Skechers HQ in Manhattan Beach to “talk Yeezy” with the footwear brand early Wednesday morning. A representative for the brand told the outlet:

“[West] arrived unannounced and without invitation at one of Skechers’ corporate offices in Los Angeles. Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorized filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation.”

He just waltzed up to the office without scheduling any sort of meeting — and he was filming?! California is a two-party consent state. If he was filming anyone without permission it could land him into some hot legal water! What was he thinking?

And we’re guessing the songwriter didn’t look into the brand much before he tried to make a business venture with them — Skechers is owned and operated by a Jewish family! West has some serious audacity to even consider them as potential business partners — especially after rejecting the Holocaust Museum’s invitation to privately tour the educational center.

A spokesperson for the shoe manufacturer spoke to the outlet on Wednesday and released a statement regarding their condemnation of Ye’s abhorrent remarks: