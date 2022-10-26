Adidas Is Still Planning On Selling Yeezy Designs Even After Dropping Kanye West!

Adidas is moving forward with selling Yeezy product designs — just not under Kanye West‘s brand name.

Of course, the company terminated their partnership with the rapper following his very public string of disturbing antisemitic comments. But now, it sounds like they’re going to make the most of their product line without him. Business analysts at Morgan Stanley and RBC Capital Markets shared notes with their financial clients about the matter on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg News. In those missives, the analysts explained Adidas will sell their Yeezy-related design ideas without the rapper’s brand name or likeness.

The news outlet reports Edouard Aubin, an analyst for Morgan Stanley, wrote to his clients:

“Looking ahead, on our understanding, the company will not sell any Yeezy-branded products and all Yeezy products will be branded under Adidas brand.”

RBC analyst Piral Dadhania also shared a note with his firm’s clientele indicating Adidas was going to move on it:

“Adidas has the rights to existing Yeezy product designs and can sell these using Adidas branding (not Yeezy branding) following the termination of the Yeezy partnership, which Adidas intends to do. Speaking to the company, it believes it can limit the loss of revenues through this strategy, and will also save on expenses related to royalty and marketing fees no longer payable in 2023.”

That’s… interesting. Obviously, as Dadhania referenced, Adidas knows what it legally has control over. And in their Tuesday morning statement about terminating their partnership with Ye, the company did note they are the “sole owner of all design rights to existing products.” So legally, yeah, it’s theirs. But morally? Is it a good look to push Yeezy-designed (but not Yeezy branded!) products to consumers after the Hurricane rapper’s antisemitic behavior?? Guess we’ll just have to see who ends up buying…

Another company is stepping back from any connection to Ye, too. Also on Tuesday, Foot Locker announced they have instructed their retail outlets to remove any Yeezy-branded products from their shelves and digital stores:

“Foot Locker Inc. does not tolerate any form of antisemitism or hateful discriminatory behavior. While we remain a partner with Adidas and carry a wide assortment of their collections, we will not be supporting any future Yeezy product drops, and we have instructed our retail operators to pull any existing product from our shelves and digital sites.”

Welp, another one bites the dust. Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Kanye has been a little quiet lately, think he’s finally mulling over the harm he’s caused?

