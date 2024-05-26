Lizzo Reacts To Being Made Fun Of In South Park’s Ozempic Episode! WATCH!

Lizzo’s “worst fear has been actualized” — she became the subject of a South Park joke!

On Saturday, the Truth Hurts singer took to Instagram to blind react to a clip from South Park: The End of Obesity — the new special that tackles Ozempic as its main topic! She starts off the selfie video by saying:

“Guys, my worst fear has been actualized: I’ve been referenced in a South Park episode. I’m so scared. I’m going to blind duet to it right now.”

The 36-year-old then stitches a clip from the animated episode in which characters Sharon and Sheila discuss various weight loss medications including Ozempic and Mounjaro, which they say insurance companies only cover if you have diabetes. So instead of getting on one of the drugs, Sharon opts for a much more cost-effective alternative: Lizzo!

OMG!

A voiceover in a fictitious ad states:

“FDA-approved Lizzo makes you feel good about your weight. And it costs 90 percent less than Ozempic.”

Sharon, acting as an advocate in the commerical, adds:

“I’ve lowered my standards and my expectations.”

LOLz!

The voiceover then continues:

“In case studies, 70% of patients on Lizzo no longer care how much they weigh … Lizzo helps you eat everything you want and keep physical activity to a minimum.”

The fake ad ends by adding:

“Are you living with obesity? Ask about the power of not giving a f**k.”

Lizzo, of course, has been very vocal about embracing her body rather than trying to slim it down.

Throughout her reaction, the controversial singer gasps and holds her mouth in shock, ultimately sharing her thoughts at the end:

“I just feel like, damn, I’m really that bitch. I’m really that bitch. I really showed the world how to love yourself and not give a f**k to the point where these men in Colorado know who the f**k I am and put it on their cartoon that’s been around for 25 years. I’m really that bitch and I show y’all how to not give a f**k and I’m going to keep on showing you how to not give a f**k. O-o-o-Lizzo, bitch.”

HA! See the full thing (below):

[Images via Lizzo/Instagram & South Park Studios/YouTube]