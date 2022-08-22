Jon Gosselin is hoping his children can take action to get their money back.

Last week, the former Jon And Kate Plus 8 star spoke very candidly to the media about his ex-wife’s alleged lifestyle supposedly being gained via their kids’ trust accounts. Now, we are learning about the motives behind Jon’s choice to speak out.

This all started late last week when the 45-year-old dad of eight spoke to The Sun about his ex-wife’s alleged financial issues. In his comments to that outlet about his ex’s alleged lifestyle, Jon claimed Kate took money from their childrens’ trust accounts with no definitive plan to pay it back.

The former reality TV star was outraged about the money issues at the time, telling the news org:

“It’s disgusting and it’s morally wrong. Parents are not supposed to withdraw any money from these accounts without permission and without drawing up paperwork that they will pay it back — but she has produced no paperwork and no payments have been made. You can’t just live off your kids’ money.”

And he added:

“It makes me feel disgusted. She has been on TV telling the world she has saved her children’s money when she’s actually been stealing from them — she’s a hypocrite.”

Now, an insider close to the father of eight is shedding new light on his motives for going to the press with this problem.

Speaking to Us Weekly in a report published over the weekend, the source claimed Jon’s entire motive for pushing the family drama public is to hopefully help his eight kids:

“Jon’s hope is that by going public with this, it’ll help his children get their money back. It’s going to help her see that these children shouldn’t have had their money taken, and it’s going to show the other children that their money’s been taking. If they didn’t know before, they know now.”

Of course, the ex-couple’s children have grown up in the public eye. Jon and Kate, who married in 1999, welcomed now-21-year-old twins Mady and Cara late in 2000. Then, four years later, the now-47-year-old woman gave birth to sextuplets: Alexis, Collin, Joel, Hannah, Leah, and Aaden. Those six kids are all now 18 years old — and legal adults.

The couple ended up splitting in 2009, but not before they set up trust accounts for the kids. The intention at the time, the insider reiterated, was to give the eight then-young ones a safety net as they got older:

“Jon did everything he could so the kids didn’t have to work towards the end of their marriage. He wanted the children to have a normal life. He and Kate wanted to make sure the kids were taken care of, so they set up this account to make sure they had money for college. They were supposed to get the money when they turned 18.”

Obviously, Jon now says that didn’t happen.

Or, it did happen, but the money has allegedly been moved around by his ex-wife, and the kids supposedly don’t have access to the same amount of what they were owed.

Still, Jon’s options are limited since the kids are all over 18 now and legal adults. The insider explained:

“Jon will not go after Kate and battle her because he legally can’t. But he tried.”

Whoa…

And the source also revealed it’s not very likely the kids will sue Kate, either:

“They’re living in the same house as her. They wouldn’t cross that line. Jon wants to protect his children, but at this point it’s very difficult for him to do that because they’re now adults. His state of mind is ‘If I don’t fight for these kids, who will?’… It’s been very difficult. He’s spent a lot of money in court.”

Oof. Sounds like a tough situation for everybody involved.

Whatever is going on between Jon and Kate — their drama will truly never end, it seems — we just hope the kids receive whatever they are legally entitled to at this point.

