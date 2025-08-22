Kate Gosselin’s Son Aaden Joins Mom In Super Rare TikTok Appearance -- Reflecting On Reality Show Days Amid Brother Collin's Pleas

Aaden Gosselin is back in front of the camera for a super rare appearance alongside his mom!

After Collin Gosselin said he and his siblings are pretty much strangers, it seems like his mom Kate Gosselin is on a fast-track to proving she and the rest of the sextuplets have a good relationship. She’s since had her daughter Alexis by her side for one of her TikTok videos, and she even confirmed she and her estranged daughter Hannah have made up. And the trend continues now with Aaden!

On TikTok on Thursday, the 50-year-old went live with her 21-year-old son and talked about filming their reality show, Jon & Kate Plus 8. You know, right after Collin pretty much said he hated those days, Kate is reflecting on the good times. She said in the stream that she wants to rewatch the TLC show:

“I would love to see my own reaction watching our show, actually. I’d just cry the whole time.”

The kiddos were so young back then! The reality TV mom then took a chance to ask Aaden:

“What’s your favorite show memory?”

He took a moment to think about it before eventually deciding:

“Probably any time we went to Wyoming. That was really fun, yeah.”

Fans of the reality show know about the fam’s RV vacays to Wyoming! Kate agreed:

“Oh, yeah. I was talking about it earlier, how they sold the ranch and we’re all so sad.”

Later on in the video, she even gave viewers a tidbit of what Aaden is like now, all grown up:

“He’s very chill. Aaden’s very chill. He’s just a laidback guy.”

Watch for yourself (below):

What do U think about Aaden’s appearance, Perezcious readers? And do U think all these rare appearances from the siblings are in response to Collin?? Sound OFF (below).

