Comedian Matt Rife Apologizes For Shady Comments He Made To Pete Davidson About Kate Beckinsale

Matt Rife is always making sure he doesn’t take life too seriously — but even he has regrets!

In the newest episode of Elle‘s Thirst Trap series on YouTube, the 28-year-old comedian dished about a lot of things, but one thing in particular that caught fans’ eyes was his apology to Pete Davidson and their shared ex Kate Beckinsale. Back in 2019 in an interview with TMZ, he notably told Pete to “run” when he found out the former SNL cast member was spotted with the British actress, warning them to “be careful”:

“Enjoy it while you can. I hope they’re both happy, I hope that it can build to where it’s an established, good relationship. I wish them both the best. I hope they’re happy. I don’t really have any solid advice, just be careful.”

In the new Thirst Trap video, though, Matt tried to explain his reasoning for making the comment:

“I gave that advice because I was only speaking from personal experience, having been together and finding out that we weren’t the most compatible match. I wanted to make sure that both of them were careful with their emotions and didn’t head into something that they also wouldn’t, that also wouldn’t work out.”

Hmm. Sounds more like he was just bitter after the breakup!

He went on to apologize to the former couple:

“Pete, if you’re out there, sorry I said that. Kate, I also apologize that I said that. I shouldn’t have said that.”

But even with his apology, he called himself a “petty asshole” and doubled down on the idea he just wanted to “protect” them from a bad situation:

“I gave the advice to be careful because I had just gotten out of a relationship with somebody [where] I unfortunately found out we weren’t compatible. And I always want people to, you know, protect their emotions and their personal feelings.”

Ch-ch-check out the full video (below):

Regardless if these were really his intentions or not, we agree he should’ve never said it! It was Pete and Kate’s place to make their own decisions — we mean, come on, would YOU want your ex butting into your new relationship? It definitely seems like Matt was just a bit jealous…

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Drop your reactions (below).

