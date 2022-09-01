Kate Moss Says Johnny Depp Gifted Her Diamonds Pulled From His Ass Crack!

We all know Johnny Depp to be rather out of the box when it comes to how he conducts himself. However, Kate Moss just revealed one way he surprised her in a totally unASSuming way…

In a YouTube video posted Wednesday, the supermodel sat down with British Vogue for their latest installment of Life In Looks titled, Kate Moss Breaks Down 20 Memorable Looks From 1991 To Now, and the star DISHED all the nitty-gritty info! No, literally… During a breakdown of a 1995 look from the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City, the 48-year-old recalled the John Galliano pearly-white slip dress she was gifted by the designer, explaining:

“It’s my favorite dress. He gave it to me for my 21st birthday.”

She then honed into an accessory draped across her neck: a diamond necklace. She revealed Johnny had gifted her the sparkly beauty, confessing “they were the first diamonds I ever owned.” While detailing the moment he gave them to her, she spilled:

“We were going out to dinner, and he said ‘I’ve got something in my bum, can you have a look?’ and I was like ‘what?’ and I put my hand down his trousers and I pulled out a diamond necklace. THAT diamond necklace.”

She added:

“He pulled them out of the crack of his ass.”

See the full thing (below):

WHAT??! Johnny! Who knows, maybe he was trying to turn the shining white gems into cognac diamonds. LOLz! Let’s just hope Kate gave them a proper scrub before embellishing herself with them.

What are YOUR thoughts on this crazy throwback story, Perezcious readers? Would you wear diamonds from Depp’s ass? Let us know in the comments (below)!

