Katharine McPhee Back Onstage After Canceling Tour Due To Nanny's Tragic Death

Katharine McPhee and her husband David Foster can’t stay away from the mic for too long.

Just two weeks after their son Rennie‘s nanny Yadira Calito was tragically killed, the couple decided to take to the stage once again for a private event in Ravello, Italy on Tuesday. The 39-year-old was joined by her former Waitress costar Eric Bergen, who captured the whole thing and posted it to Instagram.

Katharine and her 79-year-old hubby jammed out to some Frankie Valli songs at the upscale event, with Eric sharing via IG on Wednesday:

“Singing Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons songs in Italy just seems appropriate. So great to perform with my friends @davidfoster @katharinefoster and @thelondonessentials”

Ch-ch-check out the carousel of performance vids (below):

It’s great to see Katharine and David continue to do what they love.

As we’ve been reporting, the couple were struck with grief after their beloved friend and nanny of their son was killed in a freak accident. She was reportedly at a Toyota dealership when an old woman crashed through the window and ran her over, claiming her life. The House Bunny alum wrote on her social media at the time of the incident they’d have to cancel the last shows of their tour:

“Dearest Jakarta fans, it’s with heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final 2 shows of our Asia run. David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family. Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all.”

While they’ve been navigating the sudden and devastating loss, the couple have been reportedly doing everything they can to help Yadira’s family, as well. A source for US Weekly explained on Monday:

“Katharine is beyond devastated. They were all very close and considered their nanny to be a part of the family … They are doing anything they can to support her family and are helping to make arrangements for her family or have at least offered to.”

We can’t imagine what they’re going through right now. Especially along with having to deal with a 2-year-old child who can’t fully grasp what happened. Just awful…

It’s good to see Katharine and David out and about with friends and doing something they love, though. This isn’t an easy situation, so any bit of joy is much valued, we’re sure. As always, we continue to send our love and support their way.

