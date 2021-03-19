Katharine McPhee Says David Foster Was Annoyed At Her For Revealing Their Baby's Name!

Apparently, David Foster really wanted to keep some private things, well, private!

Katharine McPhee revealed as much during a new interview with Sirius XM radio host Jess Cagle! Guess these two doting parents aren’t quite on the same page about their newborn baby boy!

At issue here, as McPhee explained it, is the that she “annoyed” her husband by sharing their baby boy’s name while on the Today show! McPhee, who gave birth to the boy Rennie David Foster back in February, admitted it was tough for her to say “no” when host Hoda Kotb point-blank asked her on national television. Understandable, of course!!

The 36-year-old proud momma told Cagle (below):

“My husband was kind of annoyed. I said, ‘What was I supposed to say? Nothing? Like, I’m sorry, we’re not sharing the name, ’cause we don’t want to be like that pretentious over the name, but it’s the only kind of thing you can hold on to that feels private, that you can kind of keep. But Hoda just asked me on the Today show… and I didn’t want to be like, ‘Sorry, we’re not sharing it’… You can’t say no to Hoda. My husband’s friends with her too. He’s just like, ‘It’s the only thing we have to keep private.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m sorry. She asked me the question.'”

Totally makes sense!

We get it — celebrities often want to keep things like baby names and baby pictures private, since the press is so invasive and social media is increasingly damaging and negative. So it’s no wonder why the 71-year-old Foster would want to keep Rennie out of the media. It’s a super-original name, too, so maybe they want it to be special and keep it all to themselves! Still, the American Idol alum is hopeful that even though “the cat’s out of the bag,” she and Foster can soon get back to focusing on raising the adorable little kid and moving on from there. Seriously!

McPhee revealed more info about how Rennie is actually a family name, too, telling Cagle it has “a long history” on Foster’s side of the family and adding (below):

“It’s not like we’re the only people who’ve named our child something, but we wanted to keep it as private as long as we could. I’m in trouble, but hopefully my husband won’t be too mad. And we love the name. It’s so original. It came to us, honestly, two hours before he was born. So it’s really great. It’s a family name, but one of his family members didn’t tell us about ’til hours before he was born. It sort of took my breath away. I was waiting for something like that. I just didn’t think it would happen. We were going to name him something totally different, which was a great name, but not something that meant something.”

Well then! BTW, you can watch McPhee’s interview and the full name discussion in this clip (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

Is it really that big of a deal that she revealed her son’s name publicly? Is Foster overreacting?? Or is he right here, and maybe a little bit of privacy would’ve been better for everyone?! Sound OFF about that with your take down in the comments (below)!!!

