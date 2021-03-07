Katharine McPhee Shares First Photo Of Her Baby Boy, Says 'I Love Being A Mommy'

Katharine McPhee is loving life as a mom!

The 36-year-old singer took to Instagram on Saturday to share an adorable first photo of her newborn son less than two weeks after the birth. McPhee gushed about the new phase of her life in the caption of the post, saying:

“In case you were wondering… I love being a mommy.”

The sweet message also was paired with two sobbing emojis and a rainbow GIF. In the cute mother-son snapshot, the Smash alum posed with her little tot while on a sunny walk. The momma was dressed casually in a fitted black skirt and a white long-sleeve tee as her son’s head poked out of the wrap-style carrier around her chest. Ch-ch-check out the cute picture (bel0w):

As fans of the American Idol alum may know, McPhee welcomed her child with husband David Foster on February 24. An insider revealed the news to People, explaining:

“Katharine McPhee and David Foster have welcomed a healthy baby boy. Mom, Dad, and son are all doing wonderfully.”

The newborn is the Broadway star’s first child, but Foster actually has five other children as well as seven grandchildren. Fans first discovered that the couple was expecting back in October 2020, after the two were spotted shopping for baby items.

We’re glad to hear you’re enjoying motherhood Katharine!

[Image via Katharine McPhee/Instagram]