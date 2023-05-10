Did Katy Perry Get The Coronation Gig Because Of This Public Jab At Meghan Markle?!

Plenty of decisions surrounding King Charles‘ coronation just seem like the typical compromises when planning a huge event. It was “slimmed down” but still massive, Prince Harry was invited but played no role, that kind of thing. One thing we still can’t quite understand? The booking of the concert performers!

We mean, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie?? Two American pop stars for a quintessential British event? They aren’t even on Charles’ list of favorite music — we know because he revealed it just a couple years ago as part of a hospital radio special, naming songs by Barbra Streisand, Edith Piaf, and Diana Ross. You can see the full list HERE.

Lionel Richie at least is a Motown icon, putting him in the same ballpark as Ross and The Three Degrees. But Katy Perry? She’s worlds away from anyone Charles named. How did he land on her? Are the royals just fans of American Idol? Hence their awkward cameo? Did ABC foot a part of the bill or something?

Well, some folks online are spinning out a very different theory after seeing a recently resurfaced video…

After the coronation concert, a TikTok user posted a juxtaposition of Katy jabbing Meghan Markle‘s royal wedding dress, then praising Princess Catherine‘s — saying “Kate Won” — followed by her performing for Kate Middleton at the coronation concert five years later! Ch-ch-check it out!

Here’s the original video in full, btw, in which Katy says some vague nice things about Meghan… before the shady dress comment, saying:

“I would have done one more fitting. Kate won.”

If you don’t think she’s being shady at all, just look at how her fellow AI judges react! They know she’s being bad!

The implication of the TikTok vid is pretty clear. They didn’t accidentally put those things together. Folks are thinking maybe Katy got herself into the good graces of Charles and Kate by dissing the Duchess of Sussex publicly! Wow!

Is it possible she made a shortlist after that? Did Kate Middleton suggest her? Did they think it would annoy Meghan? Cray…

What do YOU think, Perezcious royal watchers? Are these two moments connected by cause-and-effect? Or just folks trying to make something out of nothing??

