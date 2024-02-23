Katy Perry Shows SO MUCH Love To Taylor Swift At Eras Tour In Sydney -- & Sings Along To Bad Blood!

All eyes had been on Travis Kelce as he ventured Down Under to watch Taylor Swift perform her Eras Tour shows in Sydney, Australia. But now he’s been relegated to the sidelines! Because we’ve got MAJOR Katy Perry updates for ya!!

Of course, Katy and Taylor have had a long-simmering quasi-feud for years. As you may recall, more than a decade ago, the Dark Horse singer allegedly hired a bunch of backup dancers out from under Swift’s nose. TayTay responded by releasing her infamous song Bad Blood, and then told this to Rolling Stone about Katy in 2014:

“For years, I was never sure if we were friends or not. She would come up to me at awards shows and say something and walk away, and I would think, ‘are we friends or did she just give me the harshest insult of my life?’ … [Then] she did something so horrible. I was like, ‘oh, we’re just straight-up enemies.’ And it wasn’t even about a guy! It had to do with business. She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me. And I’m surprisingly nonconfrontational — you would not believe how much I hate conflict. So now I have to avoid her. It’s awkward, and I don’t like it.”

Yeah…

But now, ten years later, it’s very clearly all good! We know they’ve been at peace with each other for a few years now, of course. But this week’s Sydney situation goes WAY further than that!!

During Swift’s first Sydney show, Katy showed up to the VIP tent along with Rita Ora to watch the superstar singer perform! As you can see (below), both Katy and Rita were having a very good time in their swanky Sydney digs:

Katy Perry and Rita Ora attend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Sydney. pic.twitter.com/KxW5xEiZdb — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 23, 2024

And it gets even better than that!! When it came time for Taylor to perform Bad Blood, guess who was right there singing along to every word?! Yeeeep!! Ch-ch-check that out for yourself (below):

Amazing!!

And after the show, the heartwarming event really crystallized. Very early on Friday morning, Katy posted a carousel of snaps from the concert, and it was notably led by a shot of her and Taylor smiling and laughing together backstage! And her caption for the carousel was so sweet, too. And so telling as to how she feels about Taylor now, a decade after there was ACTUAL Bad Blood between them! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

“got to see an old friend shine tonight”

Love it!!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? What do U make of Katy singing along to Bad Blood?! How about Katy and Taylor linking up behind the scenes?! Sound OFF with your takes in the comments (below)!

