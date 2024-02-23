Families Of Kansas City Shooting Suspects Launch GoFundMe Pages To Pay *Their* Medical Bills

The families of the suspects in the Kansas City Super Bowl parade shooting have asked for help with medical bills, food, and transportation.

Hundreds of thousands have been sent to the victims of the shooting on GoFundMe, including some huge donations by Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, and Patrick Mahomes. But, as first reported by DailyMail.com, the families of both Lyndell Mays, 23 (pictured above), and Dominic Miller, 18, went to the public last week to try and get a little of that charity money going their way. Yes, the two young adults being charged with doing the shooting…

Teneal Burnside, Mays’ mother, created a GoFundMe campaign with a shockingly vague description — but it was quickly deleted, presumably by the site. We assume the backlash was immediate and extreme. According to the outlet, it said the family needed help through a “tragic time”:

“Getting shot multiple times at a time that was [meant] to bring so much joy to so many has [brought] pain and sadness to all that was attending.”

Kinda seems like she left out the part where he was doing the shooting??

Miller’s family reportedly tried twice. Haylee Scott, Miller’s 22-year-old sister, set up a GoFundMe that raised just $85 before it was removed from the site. His mother, Jamie Batres, created a campaign on Classful, a site usually devoted to teachers raising money. That one was even more misleading than Mays’. Featuring photos of the suspect in the ICU, the fundraiser read:

“Kansas City Chiefs victim 18 years old fighting for his life … [his mother] needs help with a hotel, food, [and] transportation to get back and forth to the hospital.”

Wow… She really painted him as a victim…

None of the campaigns much beyond that $85 and were quickly removed after the names of the suspects became public. Both suspects have since been released from the hospital, btw.

Mays and Miller are both facing second-degree murder charges for the death of Lisa Lopez-Galvan — the actual victim here — in addition to two counts of armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon after injuring more than 20 others. They’re being held on $1 million bonds. Thus far they haven’t been brazen enough to try to raise money to cover that legal expense.

[Image via Fox 4 Dallas-Fort Worth/YouTube/Jackson County Detention Center]