Lala Kent Wants To Get Pregnant Again Next Year -- But NOT With Any Man!

Lala Kent doesn’t need a man!

The 32-year-old reality TV star is focused on adding to her family, but it will NOT come with a partner by her side. That’s what she says in a new chat with fellow Bravo-lebrity Scheana Shay, at least. And it’s got us seriously surprised!

Of course, the Vanderpump Rules veteran is already the very proud mother of her nearly-2-year-old daughter Ocean Kent Emmett. But she’s also coming off a nasty split from her ex, film producer Randall Emmett. That breakup was ugly AF, with unsettling claims flying around about his alleged infidelities.

So it would seem that Lala doesn’t want to play that game anymore. And even though she’s definitely down to have another kid in the (very) near future, she isn’t going to wait for Mr. Right to do it.

Speaking about her thought process on Shay’s latest episode of the Scheananigans podcast, the Give Them Lala star got real about her family planning future. In Tuesday’s ep, Lala explained to Scheana how she’d prefer to opt for intrauterine insemination (IUI), instead of in vitro fertilization (IVF). (As Perezcious readers will recall, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had been using the latter procedure earlier this year when it came to their parenting hopes.)

Lala said:

“I’m thinking around the summertime I’ll start trying to get pregnant.”

Whoa! That’s like, six(ish) months! She really isn’t kidding about not waiting around to find a guy!

Kent continued, sounding casual but confident about her preference to take on the IUI procedure:

“So, because I’m pretty good to go, I could just do the insemination process.”

Well then!

Now, granted, a partner could come into Lala’s life at any time between now and next summer. In fact, she said exactly that on Scheana’s podcast. Ha! But she sounds dead-set on using a sperm donor anyways. A solo voyage it shall be!

Plus, while she didn’t mention him by name in this new podcast chat, it seems like Randall’s reported indiscretions may have played a real role in Lala’s decision to opt out of parenting with a new partner:

“There’s such a high chance of it [a relationship] not working out, especially where we live. I’m not taking the chance. Like, I am so scarred from all of this s**t that has happened in my life. I’m doing a sperm donor, period. I will not even attempt to try and do it a different way. I don’t want another person involved.”

Oof!

Honestly, we kinda feel for her. If you have the ability, money, time, etc. to go the artificial insemination (or IVF) route and you’re drained from a very bad high-profile breakup amid alleged infidelity… Well, just saying…

What do U think, tho, Perezcious readers? Are U with Lala on her one-parent plan?! Or not??

