Jessie J Reveals Baby Boy's Name One Month After Birth! You'll Never Guess It!

Jessie J is giving us all a gift on the one-month anniversary of her baby boy’s birth — and it’s a good one!

On Monday, the singer marked the special occasion by revealing her son’s name for the first time. Sharing a snapshot of the little man looking up into the camera while wearing a brown sweatshirt that read “smile,” she dished the impressive moniker, writing:

“Man’s like… Sky Safir Cornish Colman.”

Aw! Baby Sky! So cute! She later called him, “My sky.”

Related: Khloé Kardashian Initially Gave Infant Son HER Last Name At Birth!

Ch-ch-check out the sweet tot (below)!

As we’ve been following, the 35-year-old welcomed her first child with boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman in mid-May, years after suffering a devastating pregnancy loss. They are both clearly over the moon because on Sunday, the Price Tag vocalist shared a Reel documenting Sky’s first month. She reflected:

“Tomorrow you are a month old. It’s felt like one long best day of my entire life. Mummy and Daddy love you more than anything in this world baby boy. And if you have followed my journey you would have often shared in my pain. Please join me in sharing in my joy.”

Related: North West & Bianca Censori Are Getting Close — LOOK!

Chanan, a professional basketball player in Israel, also opened up about his experience being a father, writing in his own tribute:

“Tomorrow my young king is 1 month old. And although my expectations were high, you are everything and more. Since you were born, work, food and sleep seem completely irrelevant. When you look deep into my soul while taking the biggest s**t in my hands I smile, when you pee all over me while I change you I laugh, when you frantically kiss/suck on the side of my face, shoulder or neck looking for your mothers breast my heart smiles, and when you fall asleep on me with your arms wrapped around me I feel complete.”

He added:

“I already love doing life with you. Your greatness has absolutely NO limitations, and until the end off my days I’ll always protect you, teach you right from wrong, guide you when needed/asked, help you with your home work and find you some one that can teach you how to spell , support you in ups, downs and all of the in between and of course love you unconditionally.”

AH-mazing!!!

Parenthood looks GOOD on these two! Thoughts on the name? Let us know what U think (below)!

[Image via Jessie J/Instagram]