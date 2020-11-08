Kelly Clarkson Claims Estranged Husband's Management Company Violated Labor Laws, Requests Agreements Declared Void

Kelly Clarkson is coming after her former talent management company… which, oh yeah, just so happens to be owned by her now-estranged husband Brandon Blackstock and his father, Narvel Blackstock.

According to brand new court documents first obtained by ET, the American Idol alum and superstar singer claims that Starstruck Management Group violated California Labor Code laws by offering her their management services without being properly licensed in that area of business. As such, she’s contending their claim that she owes them a 15% commission on her gross earnings while under contract.

According to Clarkson’s attorneys, the singer alleges in her petition that Starstruck “evaded the licensing requirements of talent agencies” and never submitted a written application for a license or a formal talent agency agreement. As such, she further alleges they charged her “unconscionable fees and compensation” for what she terms as being their alleged “illegal services” considering they were un-licensed. Her legal team also contends they failed to post a schedule of their fees in their offices, which is in violation of California Labor Code, and failed to maintain proper records of their fees regarding services.

Now, Clarkson’s legal team is hoping that a judge will agree with their assertions in these court docs regarding the alleged “wrongful acts,” so that the Since U Been Gone singer doesn’t have to fork up big money in management fees. Starstruck’s 15% commission is in question here, and it doesn’t take an accountant to think about how much Clarkson has made in her successful career to really add up fast there…

For their part, Starstruck alleges that Clarkson’s legal agent at all times was the well-known firm CAA, or Creative Artists Agency, and that their work was separate of that. Now, they claim, Clarkson is allegedly trying to get out of paying them by claiming they were unlicensed as an agent when it was CAA who was doing all the agency work.

Starstruck’s attorney Bryan Freedman released a statement about that matter to ET, claiming (below):

“[Clarkson’s petition] conveniently ignores the fact that Kelly had her own licensed talent agency [Creative Artists Agency] at all times. While Starstruck Management Group provided talent management services on her behalf, it did so at all times that CAA was her agency of record. It is unfortunate that Kelly is again attempting to avoid paying commissions that are due and owing to Starstruck to try and achieve some perceived advantage in her ongoing custody and divorce proceedings.”

Yeah… that divorce proceeding between her and the younger Blackstock sure helps to muddy the waters here, doesn’t it?

Regardless, Starstruck’s lawsuit against Clarkson is still weaving its way through the courts; they sued her back in September claiming she owed them more than $1.4 million in unpaid commissions. And now, here we are, with both sides fighting each other tooth and nail.

One potential problem for Starstruck: even their own suit acknowledges that Clarkson and the company did not have a written management agreement in place, but rather they allege there was a “verbal negotiation” that took place back in 2007.

Yikes…

Word to the wise on any side of any future legal battle, y’all: always get it in writing…

