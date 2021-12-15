Kelly Clarkson Thinks She’ll Be ‘Single Forever’ Following Brandon Blackstock Divorce!

Kelly Clarkson doesn’t need any dating advice — she’s planning to stay “single forever”!

During Monday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Andy Cohen tried to offer the talk show host some dating tips now that she’s divorced from Brandon Blackstock, but the Grammy winner didn’t seem too hopeful about the prospect of finding love again! For starters, Andy first shared:

“When I’m on dates with people, I always want to know what they think is funny and what shows they watch. It’s a great way to figure out, to me, can we hang together?”

Candidly, the singer admitted she’s never been a quick judge of character, explaining:

“I’m not good at that. I’m always like that person that’s like, ‘I don’t know. Maybe they’re having an off day.’”

The Real Housewives producer then suggested that the American Idol alum seek out “boozy first dates” because it lets “your guard down,” but Kelly was quick to bash that tip.

Related: Kelly Clarkson Shades Her Ex-Husband With Billie Eilish ‘Kellyoke’ Lyric Swap — Watch!

She teased:

“I might be more of a coffee person, like I don’t know if I’m ready to invest in an evening with you.”

She then joked:

“I’m going to be single forever.”

Well, at least she’s laughing about it! As Perezcious readers know, The Voice couch divorced her husband in June last year. They share River, 7, and Remington, 5, and, unfortunately, the split has been messy AF!

Makes sense why the 39-year-old would be hesitant to open her heart back up so fast! Check out the full segment (below)!

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube & WENN/Avalon]