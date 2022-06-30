Kelly Clarkson Admits Creating New Music Is ‘Hardest Thing To Navigate’ After Divorce

Kelly Clarkson’s messy divorce with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock is impacting her life in more ways than one!

The American Idol alum is topping the charts with her Kellyoke cover album, but she’s also trying to make something of her own.

However, the 40-year-old singer confessed in an interview with The Chart Show with Brooke Reese on Apple Music 1 on Wednesday that when it came to making new music, the process has not been smooth sailing. And that’s largely due to her divorce. She explained:

“It’s been the hardest thing to navigate. I’ve never had this difficult of a project. It’s one of those things where I’m a human and I’m going through something huge. Obviously, everybody knows the huge divorce I went through and it’s been like, two years and not easy with kids.”

As Perezcious readers know, Kelly and Brandon – who share 8-year-old River Rose and 6-year-old Remington Alexander – called it quits in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage. And things got MESSY! Their divorce was eventually finalized in March after a tense, stretched-out legal battle.

Although Kelly always had songwriting to express her emotions, she admitted that going through the breakup “in the public eye” and having to be a parent at the same time “makes it just a whole different dynamic.” She added:

“I’ve always had a hard time communicating and literally that’s how I became a writer at the age of 10, because my mom was like, ‘You need to quit bottling it up. And then you explode. You need to communicate better.’ And so I literally started writing to help me do that.”

A perfect example of a song where she feels the emotions written in it have affected not only her but so many people? Billie Eilish’s hit track Happier Than Ever. Kelly explained that despite wanting her music to have the same impact, she just does not know what she is “comfortable” in sharing:

“That song I’m sure means a whole heap of different things for her. And it’s her world and why she wrote it. But the domino effect of her releasing that and how it affects so many other people, because those are the songs when you are completely honest and you’re angry and you’re sad and you’re hurt. And all those things, that equation makes for the best songs. So I’m just navigating what I’m comfortable with releasing.”

As fans know, the Breakaway artist performed Billie’s insta-classic on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The cover even went viral on social media, leading her to release it on her Kellyoke EP, named after the popular segment on the talk show. You can see the popular performance (below):

We’re pretty sure fans would love more songs that have this same power, angst, and emotion. And we know she must have A LOT to say about her intense divorce!

But it’s that eternal struggle with artists. How raw can you get before you go from exorcising demons to creating new trauma for yourself?

While Kelly did not share any deets about when everyone can expect new original music, she did tease that it’s “coming” … once she determines exactly what she wants to release! As the momma put it:

“I just got to get my crap together!”

LOLz! Don’t worry, girl, it will come to you soon!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? What do you hope to see from Kelly’s upcoming music? Let us know in the comments (below).

