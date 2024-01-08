Kelly Clarkson Says She’ll NEVER Let Her Kids On Social Media!

Don’t expect to see Kelly Clarkson’s kids on social media anytime soon!

During an interview with People published on Saturday, the Since U Been Gone songstress revealed that when it comes to social media, she’s not in any hurry to let her kids join… For their sake, and for hers! She told the outlet:

“That can be really hard on kids in general but especially kids with parents in the public eye. So I have informed them they’re not allowed to, under my roof, ever have [it].”

Well, that makes sense… Kelly shares daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remington Alexander, 7, with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, and with how public their divorce has been, we’re not surprised she wants to protect all parties! Especially since the kiddos are still so young!

The 41-year-old added that it was already a challenge to come to agreements on parenting decisions while under the same roof, and now that she and Brandon are split up, it’s even more difficult. She explained:

“It’s hard enough when you’re married and come from two different backgrounds and ways to discipline and educate. Doing that in different households can be tough.”

But despite the loopholes her kids try to find, it sounds like their dad is actually on the same page:

“My daughter was like, ‘Well, what if Dad lets me?’ I’m like, ‘Well, you’re there four days a month. Enjoy that.’ And right now he’s not letting them do it either.”

Hey, that’s a win in our books!

Adding that she’s “definitely not a helicopter mom,” the talk show host noted that she’s not completely ruling out social media use in the future — her kids will just need to come prepared with strong arguments in their favor:

“I’ll listen when they’re older, but until they have a solid argument, it’s a no.”

