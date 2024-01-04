Wait, Kelly Clarkson ‘Never Wanted To Get Married’?!

One marriage and divorce later, Kelly Clarkson is opening up about how she never really pictured herself saying “I do” to begin with!

Still recovering from her difficult split from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, the powerhouse singer got candid with People in an interview published on Wednesday — and for her, it sounds like marriage wasn’t ever really in the cards!

When asked if she pictures herself getting hitched again in the future, the Since U Been Gone singer dished:

“No. I never wanted to get married the first time.”

Whoa!! After being legally bound to someone for seven years and sharing two kids with them, that’s a pretty bold thing to say… But after everything we’ve heard about their relationship, we’re glad she’s free to focus on herself.

As for why she DID get married, she explained:

“[Brandon] had children, a religious background, and it was important, I think, for him. But I’ve never been that person. Because I’ve been through a couple divorces in my family, I just don’t like to put any weight on it.”

That’s understandable! If you grow up around so many failed marriages, the glitz and glamor of a big wedding would probably chip away pretty quick. She filed from divorce from Brandon in 2020, and they finalized things in 2022.

But realistically, she’s not ruling out the idea of saying “I do” again for good… It just wouldn’t be for a LONG time. She told the outlet:

“It can happen; it doesn’t have to happen. For my kids, I definitely would never even think about it until they’re out of my house.”

Kelly, of course, has primary custody of daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remington Alexander, 7, both of whom she shares with Brandon.

As far as dating goes, it sounds like she’s not jumping the gun… But when she IS ready, her next partner will need to be someone who has their “own life.” She said:

“Dating sucks. It’s so awkward. I was single until I was, like, 30, and I forgot how really good at that I am. I told a friend [that a potential partner] would have to be an individual that brings their own life to the table without needing anything from me. It’s far more romantic to say, ‘I want you, but I don’t need anything.’”

We totally get that… She’s a busy woman! And in the meantime, she says she’s “really good right now” and is “having a good time.” That’s so good to hear! From what we’ve heard, Brandon did her pretty dirty… Especially as her manager. So we don’t blame her for taking as much time as she needs before getting back up on the horse. For now, thought, at least she has her killer revenge body!

