Kelly Osbourne & 21-Year-Old TikTok Star Griffin Johnson Spotted Out Together TWICE In Same Week — What’s Going On?!

What an unlikely pairing!

Kelly Osbourne just stepped out for the second time with TikTok star Griffin Johnson, and EVERYONE is curious about what’s going on here!

Related: Sharon Osbourne Opens Up About Her 2016 Suicide Attempt And What Saved Her

On Saturday, the former Fashion Police co-host and the 21-year-old social media influencer enjoyed a night out in El Lay, as seen in pics captured for Daily Mail. This comes just three days after the potential couple was photographed together at Craig’s in West Hollywood.

Maybe they’re just friends?? Or they’re collaborating on something professionally??

Hmm, not sure we’re buying it as they’re both definitely single! In case you hadn’t seen, Kelly split from skateboarder Jimmy Q in 2019 after four months together, and Johnson calling it quits with fellow TikTok celeb Dixie D’Amelio just a few months back.

Maybe Kelly is testing out the dating waters with her fresh look??

After all, the 35-year-old confirmed she’d dropped an astounding 85 lbs earlier this summer. At the time, it seemed like it was a result of quarantine, but she later revealed on the Hollywood Raw podcast that it was the culmination of a two year journey, which started out with surgery.

Telling hosts Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, Osbourne explained:

“I had surgery; I don’t give a f**k what anyone has to say. … I did it. I’m proud of it. They can suck s**t. I did the gastric sleeve. … I got that almost 2 years ago. … I will never ever ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done.”

We love the honesty!!

The Osbournes alum went on to detail:

“All it does is change the shape of your stomach… I want to be very clear about this kind of surgery I had: I didn’t have a gastric bypass. The kind of surgery I had, if you don’t work out and you don’t eat right, you gain weight. All it does is move you in the right direction.”

In addition to coming out of the surgery with a new look, Ozzy Osbourne‘s daughter also has a refreshed perspective on fame. She added:

“My weight loss made me resentful at Hollywood. So f**king resentful. Because when I was fat, I was invisible. They didn’t want to work with me, they didn’t want to do anything with me. … Now in retrospect, I know exactly who I’ll work with and who I won’t. Because I know who called me fat, I know who didn’t want to work with me. I know exactly who said it. I’ve got really thick skin, but I take that, and I put it into my memory bank. I remember what you said about me, and that’s the best revenge.”

Maybe she’s imparting that wisdom onto Griff, since he’s pretty new on the scene??

What do U think about this potential pair, y’all?! Let us know your take (below) in the comments.

[Image via Griffin Johnson/Kelly Osbourne/Instagram.]