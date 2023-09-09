Kelly Osbourne Admits She 'Went A Little Too Far' With Weight Loss After Baby

Kelly Osbourne got real about her postpartum health journey.

During an appearance on the Scheananigans podcast on Friday, host Scheana Shay applauded the 38-year-old television personality for how she looked months after having her first child, Sidney, with Slipknot musician Sid Wilson. Kelly got candid with the Vanderpump Rules star, sharing that she had been “on a mission after having the baby to lose all [my] baby weight.” But even after the new momma shed the baby weight, she refused to stop and admittedly went “too far” with her fitness journey. She explained:

“Then I was like, ‘Well, I lost all the baby weight. Let’s see how far I can go with it. ‘And then went a little too far.”

Related: Jessie J Proudly Shows Off Post-Baby Body In Underwear Selfie!

Oh no. As you know, Kelly has always been open about struggling with her body image. Since giving birth, she told Dailymail.com earlier this week that she has been dealing with negative comments about her body as many have accused her face of changing due to plastic surgery. However, the mom insists that her new appearance is because she lost 85 pounds:

“Now that I’ve lost weight, everybody is criticizing and trying to figure out what it is that I’ve done, and I really just lost some weight. It’s just the shape of my face! And everyone knows that I had weight loss surgery, and it was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. But there’s this whole thing about it, ‘Well you didn’t do it the right way.’ There is no right way. The road to happiness is different for everybody, and I think that instead of picking apart the journey, they should just be happy that you reached your destination.”

So true, Kelly!

We love to hear her being so open and honest about her postpartum experience. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Kelly Osbourne/Instagram]