Kelly Rowland Flaunts Baby Bump While Working Out 9 Months Pregnant: 'What Is This Baby Waiting For?'

What’s taking so long, baby #2?

Kelly Rowland is beyond eager to give birth to her second child as she flaunts her recent workout at nine months pregnant! On Wednesday, the former Destiny’s Child singer took to her Instagram Stories to show off her baby bump while doing squats, leg lifts, and wall sits with her personal trainer Rebecca Broxterman.

The fitness guru initially captured the workout sesh, posting clips with the comment:

“Just waiting on little one”

Related: Kelly Admits Constant Beyoncé Comparisons Tortured Her For ‘A Whole Decade’!

The singer responded hilariously and definitely showed her readiness to get going to her next phase of motherhood. Reposting the video, she wrote:

“…what is this baby waiting for?”

Ch-ch-check out the impressive workout pics for yourself!

When Rowland first announced her pregnancy back in October, she told Women’s Heath:

“I’m knocking at 40’s door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me.”

These pics are definitely proof of her determination to stay in good shape!! Good for you, Kelly!!

[Image via Kelly Rowland/Instagram]