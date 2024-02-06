Kelsea Ballerini Delivers VERY Pointed Comments About The Viral Reaction To Her Grammys Loss!

Kelsea Ballerini is clearing the air about her viral reaction to losing at the Grammys.

If you caught the 66th installment of that award show on Sunday night, you probably saw the Miss Me More singer lose the award for Best Country Album to Lainey Wilson. But while she still stood up and applauded like a gracious loser, fans think the expression on her face spoke louder than her actions. On X (Twitter), users wrote things like:

“Kelsea Ballerini’s face when Lainey won. Knowing she got snubbed!!!” “kelsea ballerini’s face just broke my heart” “she was so sad and so was i” “There are tears in her eyes, I swear. My poor baby”

See the moment in its eternity (below):

However, on Monday, the 30-year-old took to her Instagram Story to shut down the chatter, admitting that while she is “bummed,” overall, she’s happy for Lainey:

“ohhhh yall. you can be bummed for your loss and happy for somebody else’s win at the same time. two things can be true and both hold valid and vulnerable space. the face reading and reaction analysis is unnecessary and hurtful to everyone. a woman’s win is a team win. write about that instead?”

Tell ‘em!

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Is she right?! Do U buy her take on that?? Sound off in the comments (below)!

[Images via CBS/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]