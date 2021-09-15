Kendall Jenner Reveals How She Learned Kylie's Pregnancy News -- And Talks BF Devin Booker’s ‘Amazing Relationship’ With Stormi!

While the rest of the world may have been surprised by Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s second pregnancy, it turns out that Kendall Jenner “wasn’t shocked” by the news at all.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show on Tuesday night, the 25-year-old model revealed to Jimmy Fallon that her younger sister kept her bun in the oven announcement pretty casual, saying:

“[Kylie] called me, and I answered the phone, and she just had her little sonogram — a picture of the sonogram. And I was like, ‘Oh my god!'”

However, Kendall did confess that she already had a feeling Kylie and her on-again, off-again beau were ready to expand their family, which currently includes their 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster:

“I wasn’t really shocked because I felt like it could happen someday soon, but I was excited. It’s just a blessing.”

With another little one on the way, Fallon then asked the 818 Tequila founder if she is “a good babysitter,” to which she admitted that she is only “alright.”

She added, confirming that her older brother Burt Jenner is also expecting a third child with girlfriend Valerie Pitalo:

“I always wanna be the cool aunt. There is 18 of them now going on 20. There’s two on the way. My brother Burt has one on the way, and then my sister obviously just announced hers. It’s fun, it’s really fun. I try and be chill. I stress out about enough already.”

Although Kendall may describe herself as the “cool aunt,” she actually has some competition in the cool department with her boyfriend Devin Booker, as he has formed a bonded with the nieces and nephews of the family — especially Stormi. The new creative director of FWRD explained:

“He loves them. Him and Stormi have an amazing relationship. She has the biggest crush on him, and I’m jealous sometimes. I’m like, ‘Stop — can you guys not?’”

That is so sweet! Elsewhere in the interview, Kendall also admitted that her competitive streak tends to come out around the 24-year-old professional basketball player generally. She recalled a story about attempting to flaunt her b-ball skills, admitting that the match did not end well for her:

“We were playing in the pool, and he just took it way too seriously — as did I, by the way. I had the ball, and he was guarding me, and it was a whole thing. He actually ended up cutting my hand open a little bit with his nail because he took it a little too seriously.”

But fear not! Kendall’s hand is doing okay now. She continued:

“It’s pretty much healed now, so you can’t really see it, but it was a big gash, and it bothered me for like two weeks.”

It seems like Booker has really meshed into Kenny and the rest of the Kardaishian-Jenner crew’s lives. Love to see it! Ch-ch-check out the entire conversation with Fallon (below):

Reactions? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Eugene Powers/WENN, Sheri Determan/WENN, Kylie Jenner/Instagram]