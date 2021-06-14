Here's Why Kendall Jenner’s Boyfriends NEVER Appeared On KUWTK!

The KarJenner fam has experienced some EPIC love stories on reality television — all but for one sister. Throughout 20 seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kendall Jenner managed to keep her romantic life off-screen, and now we know why!

While appearing on Bravo‘s The Daily Dish podcast, Farnaz Farjam, an executive producer of the hit series (which just aired its final episode Thursday), shared the inneresting “rule” Kendall enacted to ensure no former beaus took advantage of the show’s platform.

Farnaz dished:

“Kendall’s always had this rule – she felt like she had to be with someone for at least a year before she let them be a part of the show because she doesn’t always know what people’s intentions are. So that’s why we kind of kept her personal life out of it, just because she had a rule.”

The plan worked too, since fans never saw any of Kendall’s BFs star on-screen, despite being linked to high-profile hotties like Harry Styles, Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons, and Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin. Those are some big names we suspect viewers would have loved to witness with the fam!

Well, conveniently for Jenner, she just passed the one-year mark with her current boyfriend Devin Booker, whom she went IG official with on Valentine’s Day. It’s too late for E!, but perhaps the happy couple will make an appearance on Hulu‘s upcoming version of the series?

But as for controlling the narrative, Kendall wasn’t the only family member to take a step back from the show. Kylie Jenner had started to show a lack of interest for a few seasons, returning with gusto recently to wish the series farewell. As we reported, Farjam added:

“I feel like Kylie became more participatory this last season towards the end, and Kendall has dipped in and out. But they were at an age … like, if you think about when you’re a young adult coming into adulthood, I think you sometimes care a lot more what the outside world has to say about you.”

Even though the 23-year-old may have shied away from the camera for a bit, she didn’t go so far as to hide her private life. The producer noted loyal viewers got to see “her relationship with Tyga,” explaining:

“We showed their relationship quite a bit on Keeping Up, and then Travis [Scott] didn’t really want to participate.”

Kendall and Ky are set to reunite with the rest of their fam for a two-part reunion special hosted by Andy Cohen beginning Thursday, so we wonder if we’ll get the inside scoop on any other rules in play!? We’re sure this wasn’t the craziest!

