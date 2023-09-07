Emily Ratajowski Congratulating Sophie Turner On Her Divorce?! WATCH!

The divorced girlies are coming together.

Emily Ratajkowski seemingly took inspiration from Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas‘ separation to make a PSA about how there’s actually “nothing better” than being divorced by the time you’re 30. In a minute-long TikTok posted on Wednesday, the model shared:

“So it seems that a lot of ladies are getting divorced before they turn 30. And as someone who got married at 26, has been separated for a little over a year — I’m 32 — I have to tell you, I don’t think there’s anything better.”

Okayyy, we’re listening… She continued:

“Being in your 20s is the trenches. There is nothing better than being in your 30s, still being hot, maybe having a little bit of your own money, figuring out what you want to do with your life, everything, and having tried that married fantasy and realizing that it’s maybe not all it’s cracked up to be and you’ve got your whole life still ahead of you.”

When she puts it like that, we can definitely see where she’s coming from… Especially for someone in her position. Remember, just last September she got out of her marriage with Sebastian Bear-McClard amid cheating — and other — allegations.

The mother of one concluded:

“So for all of those people who are feeling stressed about that, about being divorced, it’s good. Congratulations.”

The Gone Girl actress captioned the upload:

“Personally I find it chic to be divorced by the age of 30”

@emrata personally i find it chic to be divorced by the age of 30 ♬ original sound – Emrata

This all comes just days after news broke that Joe filed for divorce from Sophie — who, yes, is just 27 years old.

