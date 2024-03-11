Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr. Fuel Romance Rumors After Leaving Oscars Party Together!

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. certainly aren’t doing anything to dispel romance rumors!

On Sunday, the duo met up at Vanity Fair‘s always-iconic Oscars party. Kim is a mainstay at those parties, and has been on scene many times through the years — including with her ex-husband Kanye West. But this time around, she had a new man in tow. Well, that’s what after-hours pictures seem to indicate, at least!

Although Kim and Odell each posed solo on the red carpet when it came time for official pics (shown above), near the end of VF‘s Oscars shindig on Sunday night, the Kardashians star and the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver were spotted exiting the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts together. They stepped out into the cool Beverly Hills night alongside Kim’s longtime BFF and KKW Brands exec Tracy Romulus.

Kim was stunning in a form-fitting Balenciaga gown — an appropriate look considering her recent biz alignments — and Odell rocked a head-to-toe leather look. Stylish! And if Vanity Fair wasn’t enough for ya, the duo also was seen departing JAY-Z and Beyoncé‘s after-party together later in the evening! So they were in close quarters all night long, and ended the evening at the same time! Ch-ch-check out the pics (below):

Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr. leave Oscars 2024 parties together amid romance rumors https://t.co/ZQIv94U0FX pic.twitter.com/waK8rVOUy7 — Page Six (@PageSix) March 11, 2024

No word yet on whether they ended up in the same spot to truly end the night after the partying ended and the paparazzi cameras stopped flashing. FWIW, Page Six says they couldn’t get a comment from either Kim or Odell’s reps. So it’s a mystery!

Of course, this will only ramp up the chatter about their supposed romantic chemistry. Heck, this is far from the first time they’ve been seen partying together. We just wonder whether things will progress romantically from here, or if Odell’s concerning history and, uh, strip club proclivities might nip it in the bud! Thoughts, y’all??

