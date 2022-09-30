Oh No! Kesha Suffered Vocal Cord Injury Amid Wardrobe Malfunction At Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

Kesha left it all on the stage.

On Tuesday night, the singer paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins at a concert in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum. Not only did she experience a massive wardrobe malfunction mid-performance, she injured her vocal cord too! Eeep!!

The singer took to Instagram on Thursday to reflect on the special concert in honor of the late Foo Fighters star. Sharing a snapshot of her belting it out on stage, she wrote:

“So. in the middle of my wardrobe malfunction I decided to distract everyone from my titties falling out by singing rly. Loud. And today I found out I hemorrhaged one of my vocal chords. Soooo. I’m posting all the pics from the f**king moment bc. This was quite a moment.”

Yikes! It was an eventful night!

We’re glad — despite the nip slip and injury — that she’s looking back fondly on the event. During the six-hour-long tribute, Kesha shared how “special” it was for her to be able to honor the musician alongside his fans and friends. Before performing a David Bowie cover with Chevy Metal (below), she told the crowd:

“I feel really special to be here with all of you guys, because Taylor meant something different to each and every one of us. To some, he was a f**king hero. He was a f**king icon. He was a friend, he was a father, he was a husband. And for tonight, I just want to say, Taylor, you’re going to live with us for f**king ever and ever.”

Kesha was among many A-list celebs who took the stage, including the Foo Fighters, Pink, Alanis Morissette, Miley Cyrus, Joan Jett, Travis Barker, Queen, Nancy Wilson, Wolfgang Van Halen, and Dave Chappelle. She also took part in the first tribute in London earlier this month — the band’s first performance since Taylor unexpectedly passed away on March 25 while in Bogotá, Colombia. He was just 50.

During the emotional concert, frontman Dave Grohl reflected on what it had been like to call acts and ask them to perform in the late drummer’s honor, sharing:

“One thing I noticed recently about Taylor as I was calling all of these people to ask them to come play the show, each one of them said, ‘Man, I talked to Taylor, like, every day.’ And I realized I had just talked to 50 people who talked to Taylor every f**king day. Taylor made sure that he always reached out and stayed close to the people he was friends with, and we have more of those people here with us right now.”

So sweet.

Taylor’s 16-year-old son Oliver Shane Hawkins also took the stage at Wembley Arena to perform with the Foo Fighters in his father’s honor. Take a look at the very moving performance (below).

Phew. Thinking of everyone mourning Taylor — and we hope Kesha’s vocal cord injury heals quickly!

