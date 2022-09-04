Late Foo Fighters Rock Star Taylor Hawkins' Son Plays Drums In Dad's Place At Band's Emotional London Show

The teenage son of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins stepped behind the set on Saturday night to honor his father — and it gave fans in attendance at the band’s show an incredibly emotional moment.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Taylor has been honored by his loving family following his untimely death back in March. But surely, this is one of the most powerful public tributes we can imagine.

The performance went down at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday night. Dave Grohl and the rest of the Foo Fighters were there holding a show when Taylor’s 16-year-old son Oliver Shane Hawkins came out to join the group.

In a rousing moment on stage, Shane picked up the percussion role for My Hero. Grohl was understandably very emotional on stage, coming to tears as the world watched the teenager honor his fallen father.

You can see the powerful moment happen in the vid (below):

Taylor Hawkins' son, Shane Hawkins, performing "My Hero" with Foo Fighters ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Bkf81mEtC0 — Ethan Shanfeld (@ethanshanfeld) September 3, 2022

Wow.

Online, fans quickly picked up on the raw emotion evident in the stadium as it carried over through the screen. Here are just a few of the thousands and thousands of reactions that came across on Twitter throughout Saturday night (below):

“In case you’re in need of an ugly cry this morning” “That baby is playing with his entire soul” “That boy really held it together to do that for his dad and goddamn he went the f**k off. RIP.” “One of the great moments in rock history.” “literally can’t stop watching this. Shane literally gave it his all for his dad and the entire band watching him in admiration is amazing.” “I don’t know how they did that… I would’ve been crying uncontrollably watching shorty behind me.” “I watched this so many times last night”

It was a star-studded tribute show in many ways. Musicians like Paul McCartney, Travis Barker, Queen‘s Brian May and Roger Taylor, and many more stepped on stage throughout the evening. Even comedians Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock were there!

Barker stepped behind the drum set for The Pretender and Monkey Wrench, as you can see (below):

Absolutely unreal to see the ???? @travisbarker play “The Pretender” with Foo Fighters tonight in London at the Taylor Hawkins tribute show! ???? ???? Watch live now: https://t.co/pjwg39E6dV pic.twitter.com/Om0mPzpj0g — blink-182 Italia (@blink182italia) September 3, 2022

Amazing!

Still, Shane stole the show by following in the footsteps of his talented father. Our hearts!!

There will be a second tribute concert held in Taylor’s honor later this month in El Lay, too. These shows are definitely emotional roller coasters for Grohl and the rest. But as you can see from the footage of this event, they are powerful and cathartic for fans mourning the loss of the talented drummer.

