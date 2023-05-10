Hey, Kevin Costner! Luann de Lesseps Wants You To Call Her!

Luann de Lesseps doesn’t know the meaning of the words “too soon”! She’s shooting her shot while she can!

In the days since Kevin Costner‘s estranged wife Christine Baumgartner shockingly filed for divorce after nearly 20 years of marriage last week, the Yellowstone star apparently already has future romantic prospects lining up at the door.

While at the premiere of Book Club: The Next Chapter Monday, the Real Housewives of New York City star didn’t hold back while speaking to Page Six about her dating life — or her dating desires, shall we say. She told reporters:

“Kevin Costner, he’s so elegant. He’s my type.”

There ya go Kev! The 57-year-old reality star continued:

“At the Oscars didn’t you think he was amazing? His speech. He was so elegant, so eloquent, so manly.”

She’s definitely saying all the right things! How about a little rebound action?!

It’s sad that such a long marriage is coming to an end, but at least Kevin can be sure there’s plenty of fish in the sea. And the Countess, for one, is ready to bite!

Could YOU see the two together, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

