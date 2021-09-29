Khloé Kardashian Finally Addresses Persistent Rumor She's BANNED From The Met Gala!

Have y’all ever heard the rumor about Khloé Kardashian being BANNED from ever attending the Met Gala?!

This pops up every so often, mostly because, well, the 37-year-old reality TV star has never attended the swanky fashion event! And that’s despite the fact her sisters — Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner — routinely make jaw-dropping appearances at the yearly high-end costume confab.

Could Khlo really be banned??

On Tuesday night, the Revenge Body host logged on to Twitter to do a series of Q&A convos with her fans, and one of them dropped in the question about that persistent Met Gala rumor!

As you can see (below), though, Khloé needed only THREE words to shut down that piece of gossip once and for all:

Absolutely NOT True — Khloé (@khloekardashian) September 29, 2021

“Absolutely NOT True.”

Well then!

To be fair, Khloé isn’t even the only Kardashian who has never attended the Met Gala! Along with big sis Kourtney and little bro Rob, the three make an unlikely left-out trio considering how iconic Kim, Kendall, Kylie, and momager Kris Jenner have become at that event over the years.

Still, it makes us wonder! Maybe Khloé is not banned or blacklisted, but she’s just never specifically been invited?! But of course, if that were the case she could have been one of her sister’s plus ones at some point, right? Just saying!!! Maybe the Good American founder just doesn’t want to go… yeah…

What do U think, Perezcious readers?? Why hasn’t Khloé been to the Met Gala??

