Why Khloé Kardashian's Birthday Wishes To Kanye West MAY Be A Message From Kim...

Is it just us, or does Khloé Kardashian totally have Kim Kardashian‘s back on this one??

In case you missed it, Kim’s birthday post for estranged hubby Kanye West was rather adoring and enamored — almost like she is trying to imply she still loves him.

Oh wait, she actually said that exact thing?? Yep, she wrote:

“Happy Birthday, Love U for Life! “

Pretty intense sentiment for an ex after you’re the one who filed for divorce. Especially considering how much she was defending him in her tear-filled rant on last Thursday night’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians, talking about the kind of wife Kanye deserves — instead of the kind of husband she deserves, who won’t leave his family to start an artist retreat three states away.

But she wasn’t the only Kardashian with the “for life” sentiment towards Ye in her birthday wishes. Kid sis Khloé posted a pic with her future former brother-in-law, a double date group shot with her own sometimes problematic beau Tristan Thompson. For a caption she wrote:

“Happy birthday to my brother for life!!! Have the best birthday Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings!!”

It’s the “for life” part we keep coming back to…

Sure, he’s always going to be the father of your nieces and nephews, but how inneresting that she used the same exact phrasing — “for life” — that Kim used. And hours before Kim put up her own post. Hmm…

Are they just so in sync on their feelings for Yeezy? Or was this coordinated?

Is Kim trying to get across the message to Kanye that this isn’t over? And getting Khloé to help her amplify it??

Most of the other Kardashians didn’t have anything to say for the occasion of Kanye’s 44th, save for the one he had the biggest public fight with, Kris Jenner, who put up an old pic of the two of them together on her IG Stories with the simple caption:

“Happy Birthday #kanyewest !!”

We can’t help but wonder if she wasn’t on board with the whole “for life” messaging.

Do YOU think Kim and Khloé were trying to send a message? Other than the obvious happy birthday, we mean? Is Kim second-guessing this whole divorce? Or is she standing by her guns despite her personal feelings??

