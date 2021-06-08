Kim Kardashian Tells Kanye West She Still Loves Him In Birthday Message!

Wow, Kim Kardashian may have pulled the trigger and filed for divorce from Kanye West this year, something that seemed inevitable and overdue for the outside observer.

But now it seems like Kim may not be as sure as we thought!

Tuesday, June 8, marked Kanye’s 44th birthday, and we were curious how Kim would react. We’ve seen exes who stay silent, keeping their distance, and we’ve seen exes who celebrate with warm wishes, keeping those civil channels of communication open.

Kim… went a bit further than that. She took to Instagram and posted an incredibly sweet family photo of her, Ye, and the kids. Makes sense, seeing as he’ll always be the father of her children. But in the caption, she wrote:

“Happy Birthday, Love U for Life! “

Wow! That’s pretty serious!

She also posted a little bit of nostalgia on Twitter, a pic of Kanye as a boy, as well as more photos with adult Yeezy on her IG Stories…

All in all, it was a real, full tribute to the man she clearly still loves. Could she have some buyer’s remorse on that divorce lawyer bill?

Innerestingly, this isn’t the only potential evidence Kim isn’t actually ready to move on. On Friday she was out at West Hollywood hot spot Craig’s with momager Kris Jenner, as well as kid sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner, when someone asked for an autograph.

When she scribbled her name, the signature seeker noticed she was still signing her full married name, Kim Kardashian West. Wow! That’s like the still wearing the wedding ring of autographs!

This all comes after the KUWTK episode finally aired showing what appeared to be the moment Kim broke down and decided to finally end it. Crying to her sisters, she complained:

“I just honestly can’t do this anymore. I can’t. Why am I still in this place where I’m stuck for years? He goes and moves to a different state every year. I have to be together so I can raise the kids.”

However, even then, even in the midst of ranting about how he was tearing the family apart, she was still quick to jump to his defense, almost blaming herself for not being able to make it work, saying:

“He deserves someone that can go support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming. I can’t do that. He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything. I can’t.”

It was a truly heartbreaking reality TV moment. It also gave us the most insight we’ve gotten yet into Kim’s mindset about the split.

So with that in mind, and the fact she’s being so effusive for his bday — and still using his name — do YOU think Kim is not yet over Kanye? And is it enough to change anything? Or will his insistence on doing his own thing still keep them apart, no matter how she feels??

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram/WENN/Avalon.]