Khloé Kardashian Accused Of 'Weird' Photoshop Move In New Bikini Pic -- And She Responds!

Another day, another photoshop accusation for Khloé Kardashian!

Earlier this week, the 39-year-old reality star shared a picture of herself on Instagram rocking a black bikini with a matching sarong over her bottoms and scrolling on her phone while on a yacht. Check it out (below):

Wow! She looks amazing!!

…However, eagle-eyed fans noticed something “weird” about the photo. What is it? Many people in the comments section noticed some unusual proportions in the snapshot. Some even went as far as to claim she “forgot to filter” her knees and called Khloé out for the editing fail! See the reactions (below):

“When are we ever going to have a picture of the ‘original Khloe Kardashian?’” “Proportions don’t look matched.” “[Khloe] puts a filter on everything. You don’t think this picture is real, do you? This is touched up and filtered beyond recognition.” “Zoom into the knees. She forgot to filter them.” “The knees don’t match the thighs at all? Weird”

Hmm. The Good American founder soon caught wind of the comment about how her “knees don’t match,” and she had something to say about the accusation!! She replied to one social media user in the comments, writing:

“my knees don’t match? lol OMG you guys are a trip”

Clearly, Khloé finds the comments ridiculous! See (below):

As you know, Khloé is no stranger to photoshop accusations. Does anyone else remember when she was accused of heavily editing her cat? Wild! So it’s certainly possible that she edited this photo, too! But what are your thoughts on the supposed “weird” alteration job, Perezcious readers? Do you believe the accusations are a stretch, or do you see it too??? Sound OFF in the comments below!

