Khloé Kardashian Got Daughter True A Second Cat! Will She Facetune This One, Too??

Khloé Kardashian is officially a cat momma of two!

On Monday, The Kardashians star gushed to fans on Instagram about the latest addition to her family: an adorable Russian Blue cat named Baby Kitty! Her daughter True Thompson has been asking for a little friend for their other cat Grey Kitty, so Khlo-money took her sixth birthday as the perfect opportunity to surprise her. She wrote:

“Welcome to the family Baby Kitty All True wanted for her six birthday was another kitty. She is such a great kitty mommy to Grey Kitty. I know she will be just as wonderful to Baby Kitty.”

Awww!

The Good American founder added:

“Never in a million years did I think I would have one cat let alone two. But here we are and I love them. I love how much my kids love them as well. But this is my maximum for cats. Two is enough.”

LOLz! Two is a great number! Scroll through the ADORABLE pics of Baby Kitty (below):

That cat is SO cute!! However… we just can’t help but wonder if Khloé will eventually photoshop this cat, too! Back in February, fans noticed in the mother of two’s Valentine’s Day post that a photo of Grey Kitty looked noticeably altered. Between blurred whiskers and a more vibrant eye color, followers were convinced Khloé used FaceTune to enhance the feline’s look her! See it in the carousel (below):

Khloé is also mom to 21-month-old son Tatum with ex Tristan Thompson. So they’ll all be loving this new addition tot he family! Thoughts on the new kitty?? Let us know down in the comments! And happy birthday, True!

[Images via Khloé Kardashian/Instagram & Hulu/YouTube]