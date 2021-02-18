Khloé Kardashian Says She's 'Sick And Tired Of This Narrative That I Control My Sister' After Kim-Tristan Clip Airs

This is a pretty epic call-out by Khloé Kardashian!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians co-star is the subject of an all-new preview clip teasing this season’s KUWTK. In the video, Kim Kardashian West sits down with Tristan Thompson and discusses the NBA star’s chances of getting back with her sister, AKA his baby momma, again.

At one point, he admits to Kim that things have been up-and-down with reconciliation, and notes the Revenge Body host has had some trouble with media attention (below):

“Some days are good, and some days, [Khloé] gets a little frustrated by what’s going on with the media. She’s carrying a suitcase of other people’s opinions and thoughts.”

And Kim has her take on it, too. In response, the KKW Cosmetics founder said:

“I don’t even think it’s to her anymore about getting over the past things that you guys have been through. I think it’s just mostly what other people are gonna think. I think she’s totally fine otherwise she wouldn’t be hanging out with you 24/7.”

Tristan had his piece to say about that, too, concluding that Khloé needs to do her own thing sometimes:

“You’re never gonna get to the finish line if you’re trying to always please the masses. You just gotta live for yourself. Like [Kanye West], he don’t give a damn if you like him or not. But guess what, he’s happy and he’s gonna do it his way and you’re gonna like him or not. That’s why I respect him. You’re gonna ride this journey the way you want to and it’s either people are gonna be with you or against you, but at least if you die, you’re going to die doing it your way… That’s my mentality. And she’s gotta understand it too.”

OK then!

Ch-ch-check it out on video (below):

But wait!

There’s more!

Hours after the clip first was posted online, an Instagram commenter made an off-hand remark about Khloé’s past!

As you can see (below), it was regarding Jordyn Woods‘ former friendship with Kylie Jenner and a conspiracy theory. About whether the former late-night radio DJ made her younger sister end her BFF relationship with Woods after the Tristan cheating saga of 2019, the user shared:

“So… is Kylie allowed to be friends with Jordan [sic] again?”

Kinda funny… and kind of a low blow! Well, Khloé thought it was a low blow, at least. Here’s her incredible response in the comments section:

“I’m so sick and tired of this narrative that I control my sister or I dictate who she chooses to surround herself with. Never once have I ever and I mean EVER told my sister who she can be friends with. She is an adult, who can do whatever she wants to do. I will support her in anything and everything she wants to do! I love my sister unconditionally! That means regardless of who she chooses to be friends with, I will always love, respect, and value my sister unconditionally!! She is my life partner and I will always respect what she chooses!!! By the way, I have no ill feelings towards ANYONE!!! Truly. My heart carries no hatred at all! Unless you actually know what you’re talking about, respectfully, SHUT THE F**K UP!”

Um… WOW!

That’s a LOT to take in, and totally over the top! Are y’all buying it?? How about that “respectfully” at the end?! Pretty great, isn’t it??

[Image via Tristan Thompson/Khloé Kardashian/Kim Kardashian/Instagram]