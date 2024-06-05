Uh Oh! Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Might Be Close To Putting Mansion On The Market Amid Split Rumors -- Here's Why!

Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck about to list their house for sale?!

Divorce rumors may be turning into reality right before our very eyes! On Monday, DailyMail.com reported that the estranged couple’s $60 million Beverly Hills mansion could possibly be going on the market any time now amid their reported marriage issues. Apparently, the sprawling 43,000 square-foot, six-acre compound has reappeared on real estate website Zillow over the weekend and again on Wednesday — where it was listed as SOLD! It’s a strange move considering it was reportedly taken OFF the website after Ben and Jen purchased it…

If you don’t remember, the duo bought the abode around this time last year after spending two years searching for their dream forever home. You can read all about the lavish details HERE.

So, is this a sign they may be getting ready to liquidate their shared marital assets?! The news org reported that a whopping 50 images were uploaded showcasing the massive residence’s huge pool, both pickle ball AND basketball courts, home gym, boxing ring, and much more. Is the next step switching its listing from “sold” to “for sale”?? It wouldn’t be the strangest thing considering Ben hasn’t even been living in it with Jen recently, but still, OOF!

[Images via LiveKellyandMark, Variety, & Vogue/YouTube]