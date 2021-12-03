Twitter Has Reacted To Tristan Thompson's Latest Baby Momma News -- And It's F**king Savage

The internet feels some type of way about Tristan Thompson‘s new baby momma allegations…

As we’ve been reporting early Friday morning, the NBA star is the subject of a newly-uncovered paternity suit first filed back in late June. The suit was filed by a Houston-area woman who alleges she is coming due with Tristan’s child after a reported romp at his mid-March birthday celebration in that city.

Of course, Tristan has long been linked to reality TV star Khloé Kardashian, with whom he shares 3-year-old daughter True Thompson. And even though the high-profile duo publicly split right around the time this lawsuit was filed in late June, they were certainly linked through the alleged mid-March romp that has only just come to light. So as this shocking new baby momma drama spread across the internet on Friday morning, Twitter users teed up quite a few eye-popping reactions to it all.

Some of the reactions lampooned Tristan’s alleged history of infidelity, as you can see (below):

Khloe Kardashian: “can you please stop cheating on me and just love me and our daughter?” Tristan Thompson:pic.twitter.com/KjQuI1piEy — alex (@AlexUlrichh) December 3, 2021

*Khloe turns her head for 5 minutes* Tristan & his wide hips: pic.twitter.com/WV6kfyncML — TheCakeDishPodcast (@DamnSheBADD__) December 3, 2021

Oof!

Others made light of how Khloé’s sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, are currently thriving in stable relationships compared to the 37-year-old Revenge Body host:

Kim trying to find a Pete Davidson or Travis Barker for Khloe.???? #TristanThompson #Khloe pic.twitter.com/F2w6dImYC4 — lyss (@alyssaebony_) December 3, 2021

OK, that one is kinda funny, NGL!

As to be expected — and totally warranted, based on these new paternity allegations — much of the focus of the blame lies on Tristan himself:

“Tristan Thompson is a menace to society” “Tristan has made it his life mission to embarrass Khloe. SMH.” “Tristan does it like he hates the fact that Khloe keeps forgiving him” “Khloe and Tristan have been trying to have a 2nd baby but the entire time he’s been saving the really good nut for other women.” “Three things in life are certain… Death, Taxes and Tristan cheating on Khloe.” “His continuous disregard for Khloe actually isn’t funny. He is so gross” “Idc about khloe, I just feel bad for his babies knowing their father doesn’t respect women in the slightest.”

But the reaction wasn’t limited to the Sacramento Kings star. Unfairly, Khloé is already taking a lot of criticism for what people believe her role to be in enabling Tristan’s actions:

“Dear Ladies, if you have a Tristan Thompson in your life: 1 – Please make sure not to build anything permanent with him. 2 – If you already did, please make sure not to be his Khloe K. He is not worth the stress and embarrassment, believe me.” “Khloe Kardashian gonna post a paragraph on Instagram. Telling us why she took Tristan back for the millionth time” “Tristan Thompson HATES Khloe.. because ain’t no way” “Khloe hates Khloe. It’s why she keeps going back for more.”

Look, we get it, it’s frustrating and confusing to see somebody like Khloé forgive somebody like Tristan after repeated infidelity allegations. But her situation is more difficult to navigate than just walking away, considering the duo shares True. Life is complicated and she can’t just cut him out entirely — right?

Perhaps somewhat more appropriately, some of the heat on Khloé is centered on the infamous Jordyn Woods situation, and the KUWTK star’s response to that cheating allegation:

“Khloe tried to bully Jordyn, ran her name through the mud on national tv and social media, all over her trifling ass baby daddy just for said baby daddy to go out and have a baby on her, sounds like the clown coming back to bite!” “Jordyn Woods was never the problem Khloe.” “remember when khloe tweeted that jordyn was responsible for her family falling apart lol”

Obviously, there’s a lot of old drama to be stirred up in that situation. Still, if these current allegations in the paternity suit are true, this scandal is ultimately Tristan’s responsibility.

What do U make of the reaction to this whole thing, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF with your own thoughts on everything down in the comments (below)…

